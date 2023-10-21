Stafford Rangers 1 Bamber Bridge 1 - Report

Stafford Rangers celebrate - Pete Wildman

Former Rangers midfielder Jack Baxter’s opener was cancelled out by Kaiman Anderson’s leveller as the Rangers fell to 20th in the standings without a league win in eight games.

New additions James Carvell and Edy Maieco came straight into the starting 11 for the Rangers as defender Joe Dunne departed Hill’s side.

A quiet start led to a golden opportunity for Brig striker Louis Holt who somehow headed airbourne from close-range in the 7th-minute.

Bamber Bridge goalkeeper James Pradic - on loan from Preston North End - held Carvell’s shot easily before former Rangers midfielder Baxter saw his effort parried away by Cameron Belford.

Stafford debutant Maieco found the side-netting with his left footed free-kick before last season’s goal of the season winner for Stafford Jack Baxter, came back to haunt his previous side. The midfielder carved open the Rangers defence, stabbing home past Belford after Holt’s fantastic chest down, and Baxter provided Brig with a 27th-minute lead.

Michael Potts impressed in the middle for the away side likewise to Rangers midfielder Simon Njaria as Harry Benns twisted and turned through the home side before firing wide - prompting great frustrations amongst the Rangers men who made it too easy.

Kaiman Anderson then levelled for the Rangers from a scrappy set-piece and pinball in the box. Falling kindly for the striker on the turn, Anderson prodded past Pradic in the 37th-minute for the leveller.

After the break, Rangers survived an early scare, as Harry Scarborough saw his close-range effort blocked before Camerin Belford made an outstanding save low to his left from Baxter’s following deflected shot.

Niah Payne forced a diving header from the away sided keeper before Belford held Forbes’ effort easily at the other end, as Maieco volleyed into the side netting after the hour mark before his effort soon after was held by Pradic.

Man of the match Simon Njaria played a sumptuous through to Anderson but the promise was soon ended much to the home side's frustration.

Christopher Churchaman blasted just over the bar three minutes from time for the away side before Maieco’s 90th-minute free-kick sailed past the post.