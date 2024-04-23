Phil Brown agrees to remain with relegated Kidderminster Harriers

Experienced former Premier League boss Brown, 64, moved to Aggborough in January and despite an impressive upturn in results was unable to prevent National League relegation.

Harriers' relegation from non-league's top tier was confirmed in their penultimate fixture two Saturdays ago after a 1-0 defeat at home to Eastleigh. The season came to a close with a 4-1 reverse at second-placed Barnet on Saturday.

Chairman Richard Lane said: “Relegation has been a huge disappointment to myself personally, and everyone connected with Kidderminster.

“I have seen the connection Phil and Neil (McDonald, assistant) have forged from our players to our fans and believe it can be a foundation for us going forward.

“As a business we have worked tirelessly in the last few years to create a financial stable platform with a springboard for success. Although this season hasn’t met our expectations and ambitions, we have achieved so much and made so many memories in a short space of time. Because of that, everything is in place to try and make sure our journey together continues, undeterred, towards more success in the future with Phil and Neil at the helm.”

Ex-Derby, Hull and Preston boss Brown helped bring a fighting chance of survival by recording four straight league wins to kickstart his tenure before some more impressive wins in February. A run of draws in March stalled momentum, however, as rivals boosted their own hopes.