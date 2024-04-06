Kidderminster 0 FC Halifax Town 2 - Report

Bitterly disappointed Harriers, who have struggled in the relegation area for most of the campaign, were beaten by two second half goals from birthday boy Max Wright.

Manager Phil Brown’s troops are still a point away from safety with only two matches left to play against mid-table Eastleigh at home and away to second placed Barnet.

The defeat in front of the television cameras also denied third-from-bottom Harriers the opportunity to gain revenge for their 2-1 defeat at Halifax last October.

The Aggborough outfit, unchanged from the side which pulled off a shock 3-1 win at champions Chesterfield on Easter Monday, soon set about trying to master the blustery conditions, although both sides were guilty of a number of wind assisted stray passes.

Harriers forced the first corner of the match in the 13th minute, but Ashley Hemmings’ kick was easily gathered above his head by unchallenged goalkeeper Sam Johnson.

The Shaymen responded a few minutes later with a 20 yard shot from Rob Harker which curled over the bar.

Luke Summerfield also tried his luck with another shot, but this time the ball sailed high and wide over the target.

The hosts were soon back up-field and a free kick by Hemmings drifted into the area where Johnson was able to gather safely before a low snap shot from on-loan Charlie Weston whizzed just wide of the post.

Shortly after the half hour mark a long throw into the danger zone by Christian Oxlaide-Chamberlain caused problems for the visitors’ defence who were grateful to see Amari Morgan-Smith squeeze his close range shot into the side-netting at the second attempt.

The opening half, however, drew to a close with Summerfield floating over a free kick which was dealt with by under pressure by goalkeeper Christian Dibble.

Halifax started the second period on the front foot and rapidly gained a corner which came to nothing.

Harriers hit back with a promising attack which led to Morgan-Smith setting up Weston for a powerful drive which flashed narrowly wide while at the other end Dibble was called on to make a vital save to thwart substitute Jack Evans.

Halifax, however, forced their way in front on 66 minutes when a long kick out of defence found Wright who calmly lifted the ball over Dibble and into the back of the net.

Deadly Wright made it 2-0 when he ran from the half way line to the edge of the box before scoring with a deflected shot past Dibble in the 89th minute.

Kidderminster: Dibble; McNally (Kpekawa, 69) Preston, Penny; Oxlaide-Chamberlain, Brown, Weston (Emmanuel-Thomas, 72), Richards; Robinson (Bellis, 64), Hemmings, Morgan-Smith. Subs not used: Palmer, Bellis, Griffiths.

Halifax: Johnson, Golden, Senior, Stott, Galvin, Summerfield (Hunter, 74), Thompson-Sommers (Jenkins, 90), Hoti (Evans, 55), Wright, Harker, Cooke. Subs not used: Cosgrave, George.

Referee: Andrew Miller.

Attendance: 3,173 (159 away fans).