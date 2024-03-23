Wealdstone 1 Kidderminster Harriers 1 - Report

relegation, Ashley Hemming converted Jack Lambert’s through ball to deservedly bring the visitors

level after they trailed to Max Kretzschmar’s goal in first half added time.

The legendary Kim Casey was the goalscorer, the last time these two sides met back in 1987, in a 1-1

draw and how Harriers were wishing for his goalscoring talents in a season where scoring goals or

rather a lack of them has left Harriers battling to avoid relegation from the Vanarama National

League.

Three successive league draws had seen Harriers collecting points but with just six games to go the

side were seeking a win that could possibly lift them out of the relegation zone and a first league

double of the season over fellow strugglers Wealdstone.

Manager Phil Brown made two changes to the side held by Bromley last Saturday, Jack Lambert and

Sam Bellis coming in for Gold Omotato and Jay Emmanuel- Thomas.

Wealdstone were quickly out of the traps although you could cut the atmosphere with a knife such

was the importance of the fixture.

On 4 minutes Max Kretzschmar, recalled to the starting line-up, saw his deflected free kick tipped

over by the alert Christian Dibble as Harriers struggled to contain the home side.

The visitor’s goal led a charmed life on 17 minutes as Charlie Barker’s shot was blocked by Dibble,

Kallum Cesay following struck the bar and Kretzschmar’s centre saw Sean Adarkwa place an effort

against the base of an upright.

The home side had the ball in the net on 26 minutes but Charlie Barker was judged offside before

Kretzschmar silenced the visiting fans angling a shot across Dibble to nestle the ball in the bottom

left hand corner of the net.

Harriers came out with more purpose after the break, Amari Morgan-Smith forcing Marcus

Dewhurst into a save on 46 minutes.

Dewhurst kept his side ahead when he superbly diverted Jay Emmanuel-Thomas’ effort over the bar

and again to deny the lively Jack Lambert with fourteen minutes remaining.

On 82 minutes Harriers scored the goal their play deserved Lambert picking out Ashley Hemmings

who cut in from the left before drilling the ball across Dewhurst and netting via the inside of the

upright.

Harriers pressed for a winning goal, Lambert creating space but unable to apply the finishing touch

before Krystian Pearce rose to power a header against the angle of bar and post in time added on.

Wealdstone: Dewhurst, Mason, Cook, Mundle-Smith, Barker, Young, Bowen, Kretzschmar (Henry

73), Obiero, Cesay, Adarkwa (Duku 37 (Barrett 84)). Subs Not Used: Adams, Seaman.

Harriers: Dibble, Penny, Pearce, McNally (Preston 57), Richards, Brown, Griffiths (Weston 73),

Hemmings, Lambert, Morgan-Smith, Bellis (Emmanuel -Thomas 58). Subs Not Used: Hesketh,

Omotayo.