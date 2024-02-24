Stafford Rangers 2 Guiseley 1 - Report

Kaiman Anderson fired in a stoppage time winner as the Rangers who had lost their last three Northern Premier League home games beat Guiseley AFC 2-1.

Dave Cooke’s side are now unbeaten in two league matches and moved to 21st in the standings.

Anderson looked to test Olver Battersby from the off as the home side had appeals for handball waved away a minute later after Sean Cooke’s effort was blocked.

The relentless Rangers continued their strong start as Joe Willis forced a diving save to deny him the opener. Jameel Ible then came close with his flicked effort at goal past the 10-minute mark as Guiseley grew into the game.

Kallan Murphy forced a superb save from Cameron Belford in the 26th-minute as the striker created space behind defenders Ethan Stewart and Isaac Lee.

Murphy showcased his acrobatic skills with an attempted overhead kick eight-minutes from half-time as neither side forced the opener before the break with Willis firing wide for Stafford.

Belford denied Kendall with his feet early in the second-half before Kaiman Anderson fired onto the roof of the social club in the 52nd-minute. Alert to receive the ball after Ben Woods’ tackle, the striker breezed past defender and Guiseley captain Jameel Ible, but found no end product.

The away side were ready to introduce their top-scorer Gabriel Johnson in the 55th-minute to try and force an opener, but before the forward could be introduced, Dave Cooke’s side gained the lead. Connor Heath’s low-ball across goal met Ben Woods at the back-post, and the winger made no mistake in firing the Rangers ahead.

Anderson’s effort in the 68th-minute threatened to make it two, but evaded the crossbar by inches as the Rangers looked for a second.

Substitutes gave Guiseley impetus as Jordi Nsaka headed wide, and Ben Woods’ goal-bound free-kick was held by Battersby.

Standing six foot, and seven inches tall, Guiseley substitute Tom Denton headed the away side level and it looked like it was going to be heartbreak for the Rangers.

But, in the second-minute of additional time, Anderson profited from Guiseley’s inability to clear a cross from the right and stabbed home a dramatic winner causing crazy scenes at Marston Road.

Unfortunately, for the second league game in a row at the Stan Robinson Stadium, an away supporter was ejected from the ground for their behaviour towards a player.