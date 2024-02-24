Oldham 1 Kidderminster 2 - Report

National League with a 2-1 win at promotion play-off chasing Oldham Athletic. Goals from Alex

Penny and Reiss McNally saw off the ‘Latics’ as Harriers made it five wins from their last seven

league games.

Kidderminster Harriers began their first of three away fixtures in eight days at Oldham Athletic as

Phil Brown looked to his squad to return to winning ways following the midweek defeat at home to

Gateshead.

Brown included new signings Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and Seb Thompson in his squad and with Aaron

Harper-Bailey returning to West Bromwich Albion following his loan spell, there were changes in the

starting line-up from Tuesday with striker Sam Bellis returning. Cole Kpekawa and Todd Miller joined

on loan from Bromley on Saturday morning but were not included for the fixture at Boundary Park.

A crowd of 11700 packed into Boundary Park to welcome the return of Chairman Frank Rothwell

following his record-breaking 3000 mile row across the Atlantic Ocean in aid of Alzheimer’s Research

UK with the club cutting admission prices to support this Charity and his achievement.

Harriers started the brighter in front of the full house, Kristian Pearce going close as he looked to

convert Ashley Hemmings’ centre. Hemmings sent a thirteenth minute free kickover the angle of bar

and post with the home side struggling.

Only a last ditch block from Tom Conlon denied Sam Bellis from opening his account for Harriers, but

the visitor’s pressing game would pay dividends midway through the first half.

Alex Penny intercepted a long ball intended for Joe Garner and strode forward into Oldham territory,

the home side backed off and it was too late when Charlie Raglan’s late attempt to block as Penny’s

20 yard strike beat Mathew Hudson to his left hand side and the Harriers defender wheeled away to

celebrate with the 700 plus travelling Harriers fans.

Amari Morgan-Smith was a constant threat to the home defence and his strike just before the

interval failed to dip enough ending narrowly wide.

Oldham were on level terms four minutes after the break, Mike Fondop broke away down the

Harriers left, Pearce got in a challenge but Nathan Sheron was on hand to steer the ball across

Christian Dibble to bring the ‘Latics’ fans into the equation.

Roared on by Oldham’s largest crowd for sixteen years 11881 with over 700 making the trip North

for Harriers, the home side looked to gain an advantage but Josh Lundstram fluffed his chance.

Harriers made them pay, Ashley Hemmings right wing 60 th minute corner was headed home from

close range by Reiss McNally to start the chorus of ‘We are staying up’, from the celebrating Harriers

fans.

Sam Bellis struck the outside of the post very late on that would have eased any nerves as Harriers

made it five wins in their last seven league games.

Oldham Athletic: Hudson, Kitching, Logan, Hobson, Lundstram, Fondop (Dallas67), Sheron (Gardner

84), Raglan, Garner, Hammond (Green 60), Conlon. Subs Not Used: Norman(gk), McGahey.

Harriers: Dibble, Penny, Pearce, McNally, Richards, Brown, Byrne (Griffiths 46), Hemmings, Bellis,

Morgan-Smith, Lambert (Omotayo 79). Subs Not Used:. Oxlade-Chamberlain, Hesketh, Emmanuel-

Thomas.