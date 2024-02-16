Kidderminster Harriers boss Phil Brown out to extend perfect league run

The Harriers have won four league games in a row under new boss Brown, but he tasted defeat for the first time last Saturday, beaten 1-0 by Peterborough Sports in the FA Trophy fifth round.

Despite crashing out of the trophy, Brown remains positive, and fully focused on saving 22nd-placed Kidderminster from relegation with 14 league games remaining this season.

He said: “There’s no doubt in my mind when I took the job that it was purely and solely for the club to benefit from survival.

“When somebody mentioned you’re playing Peterborough Sports in the FA Trophy and you’re only two steps away from Wembley if you beat them, you get excited by that.

“If we’d had beaten them, then bloody hell fire, why not have a go for it, but I made six or seven changes because my philosophy at the end of this will be if we survived in the National League, then it’s a great job done.

“Dorking are not a bad side, and they’ve got a manager who wants to play. I think he wants to show the world that he’s a good coach on the technical side of the game.

“The first game was Aldershot, I’d done my homework and been to see them in the FA Cup, Dorking was the other team that I’d seen at this level and I’ve done my homework on them as well.”

Brown is well-known in football for his personality, and this weekend presents an opportunity to come up against another in Dorking’s founder, owner, chairman, and manager, Marc White – whose journey with his side is documented via a YouTube series.

The Harriers boss looks forward to coming up against White, and sharing a drink after the game saying: “I’m looking forward to meeting him and a glass of wine afterwards. He will be welcome regardless of the result into my office.

“I’d heard long and hard things about him. I’ve heard all sorts of pleasantries and all sorts of unpleasantries. It’s not for me to judge another coach or manager until I come up against him. He’s obviously good at what he does and a character.

“It’s not a battle between me and him, it’s a battle of the two teams. It’s about who can play the best football and come out on top.”

Meanwhile, in National League North, Rushall Olympic welcome Gloucester City – while in the Northern Premier Stafford Rangers visit Hyde United.

In the Southern Central Premier, Stourbridge entertain Leiston and Halesowen Town visit AFC Sudbury. In Northern One Midlands, Sporting Khalsa go to Cambridge City, Walsall Wood travel to Anesty Nomads, and Lye Town welcome Corby Town.

Elsewhere, in Northern One West, Chasetown go to Clitheroe after a 2-1 defeat to Mossley midweek, who travel back to Staffordshire tomorrow to face Hednesford Town.