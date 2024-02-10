Peterborough Sports 1 Kidderminster 1 - Report

Phil Brown made changes to his side that beat Oxford City last week, Matt Preston limped off with a hamstring injury in that game as his priority remains retention of their National League status. Seven changes in all for the Harriers boss who will serve his one match suspension for his dismissal during Harriers comeback win over Oxford sitting in the stand at Pims Park.

The first half was evenly matched but Harriers struggled to create a serious chance of note apart from an early effort when Ewan Hesketh saw his effort strike keeper Peter Crook and away for a corner.

The lively Ben Fowlkes linked well with Ben Jarvis to create some concern for the visitors back line but Aaron Harper-Bailey was aerially commanding against wily campaigner Michael Gash.

The second period faired little better for the visitors who again looked second best as lower graded Sports took control of the game, Kaine Felix, Rory McAuley and Hugh Albon Jones all found themselves well placed to open the scoring, but a combination of defensive blocks and a lack of composure kept the scoreline blank.

Home captain Ryan Fryatt was next to send an effort wide before Harriers substitute Ashley Hemmings forced Peter Crook into a 74th minute save.

It looked as though the tie would be settled by a penalty shootout for a quarter final place but Felix created the counter-attack, racing down the Harriers left, he centred the ball and it made its way to the player-manager Michael Gash.

Coolly and composed Gash despatched his effort low and hard past Tom Palmer in the visitors goal.

Peterborough Sports: Crook, Felix, Fox, Fryatt, McAuley (Thompson 90+1), Alban Jones, Ahui, McCammon, Gash, Fowkes (Overton 67), Jarvis (Lawlor 85). Subs Not Used: Elsom(gk), Tootle, Nicholson, Miles

Harriers: Palmer, Penny, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harper-Bailey, Lissimore, Richards, Omotayo, Pearce, Brown (Byrne 46), Hesketh (Hemmings 67), Bellis (Morgan-Smith 57). Subs Not Used:. Dibble (gk), Lambert, Hall