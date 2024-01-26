Phil Brown is hoping to hit right note in the fight for survival

Since his appointment on January, 10, Brown has overseen an unbeaten start with wins against Aldershot Town and most recently Hartlepool last Tuesday.

Visiting Dagenham and Redbridge tomorrow, Harriers sit four points adrift from National League safety, and Brown hopes to be singing with delight at the Aggborough Stadium come the end of the season.

“I’ll have to check the sound system first,” said Brown, chuckling. “We are in a situation where we’ve got to be serious. There’s a target set and that target will be set by the league, not by us.

“The main aim is to make sure that we are a National League club at the end of the season and if they are, then who knows what happens?

“Survival campaigns sometimes put you into a different mindset, they put you into a different frame of mind as a manager where your back is against the wall.

“Survival becomes a way of life and you have to say the survival with Hull City in the Premier League was part and parcel of that thought process.

“All of those years of experience and learning from great people and being in that trench for a number of years, like with Sam Allardyce, it stands you in good stead in these moments.”

Boasting successful survival campaigns with Hull City and Barrow, Brown is well-equipped for the task at hand with Kidderminster. But, despite a winning start, the Harriers boss remains grounded.

Brown said: “It’s not going to be easy, we haven’t won anything yet. Not for one minute in football did I ever think I’ve cracked it.

“Coming back into the game, me and Neil (McDonald) are desperate to impress and desperate to get our teeth into a job, into a project and make it long term.

“I think there’s a general vibe and feel that we can get out of the trouble that we’re in. It’s a great club that’s very well-run and well-supported. There’s a bit of passion about the place which is music to my ears as a manager.

“The players, I can’t help but believe that they don’t belong where they are. They probably are because they’ve got stuck in a rut and got used to losing. We broke that mould in the first week.

“We’ve got to understand now as a group of players how good that feeling is to win and win again. We want to make sure that in the third game this week we do everything we can to make sure we’re feeling the same after the last game.”

