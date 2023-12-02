Kidderminster 2 Ebbsfleet 0 - Report

Hero Hemmings gave Harriers the lead with his 50th goal for the club before adding a second to seal the points.

Both goals came during first half stoppage time.

The victory earned manager Russ Penn’s side sweet revenge for their disappointing 3-0 loss at Ebbsfleet in August.

It also ended their poor run of five defeats and three draws in their previous eight outings.

Penn made a couple of changes from the side which fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at fellow strugglers Oxford City a week earlier with Matt Preston and Sammy Robinson coming in for Alex Penny and Caleb Richards.

Harriers had a good chance to make an early breakthrough when Jack Lambert robbed Myles Kenlcock before crossing to man-of-the-match Hemmings who fired wide while well positioned in front of goal.

The visitors responded with a rapid raid which led to goalkeeper Christian Dibble pulling off a fine save to keep out a deflected effort from Dominic Poleon.

Harriers produced another promising attack soon after which led to Kai Lissimore trying his luck with a long range shot which dipped over the bar without troubling visiting goalkeeper Mark Cousins.

The Fleet forced their third corner in the 17th minute, but it came to nothing despite giving the Aggborough rear-guard some cause for concern before the danger was cleared.

At the other end Ryan McLean had an effort headed away by Mustapha Olagundu before Ebbsfleet moved up field for Poleon to fire an angled shot wide of the target.

Luke O’Neill had a couple of quick-fire attempts to break the deadlock for the Fleet shortly after the half hour mark.

His first effort from a free kick was comfortably saved by Dibble before he pulled the trigger on a shot from distance which flew just over the bar.

Soon after Cousins was called on to save low down from Lambert.

Harriers nudged ahead in the opening minute of first half stoppage time when Robinson released Hemmings, who raced forward before drilling home a low shot past Cousins.

Hemmings then added a second after taking advantage of a quick free kick by Lambert three minutes into added time in the first period.

Harriers opened the second half with shots from Amari Morgan-Smith and Lambert which were well stopped by Cousins, who then pulled off an excellent save to keep out a header from Hemmings.

Ebbsfleet tried hard to get back into the game and Dibble was needed to save shots from substitute Darren McQueen and Dominic Samuel.

Soon after Poleon was unlucky with a sweetly struck shot which rebounded off the post.

Harriers, however, overcame the scare to wrap up only their second home league victory of the season.

Kidderminster: Dibble; McNally, Pearce, Preston, Robinson; McLean (Richards, 87), Lissimore, Hobson, Lambert (Brown, 81); Hemmings, Morgan-Smith (McDonagh, 81). Sub not used: Penny, Tollitt.

Ebbsfleet: Cousins, O’Neill, Wright, Olagunju (Odokonyero, 52), Cisse, Poleon, Cundle, Edser (Tanner, 91), Fanimo (McQueen, 61), Samuel, Kenlock. Subs not used: Chapman, Amoo.

Referee: Ryan Atkin

Attendance: 2,071 (105 away fans).