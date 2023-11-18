Kidderminster 0 Dagenham & Redbridge 1 - Report

The Daggers sealed victory with a late goal by Tom Eastman.

The dismal defeat leaves shot-shy Harriers with only one home league victory to their credit in ten outings so far this season.

They have now failed to win in their last six games which includes five defeats and a draw.

Aggborough manager Russ Penn made a couple of changes from the side which lost 1-0 at Aldershot the previous Saturday with defender Matt Preston and midfielder Zak Brown coming in for Reiss McNally and Barry Maguire.

Harriers, playing the Daggers for the first time since 2007, took time to settle and it was not until the ninth minute before Penn’s men put the visitors under pressure with a breakaway by Amari Morgan-Smith that led to a strong shot from Bailey Hobson being saved by goalkeeper Elliot Justham.

It resulted in a fruitless corner that was followed by a cross from Ben Tollitt which was headed over the bar by Preston.

Harriers produced a promising raid shortly afterwards when Morgan-Smith released Sammy Robinson, but his cross was far too strong to cause the visiting defence any problems.

The hosts forced a corner just before the half hour mark which left the Daggers in disarray with a couple of shots being blocked before Morgan-Smith the ball just wide.

The visitors were not finding it easy up front as the first half progressed with their scoring opportunities being few and far between.

The second half was just four minutes old when the Daggers moved up field, but their threat ended when Jake Hessenthaler fired high and wide.

Not long afterwards they gained a corner which came to nothing and soon after Aggborough goalkeeper Christian Dibble was called on to punch away a dangerous cross from Josh Hare.

Minutes later Dibble came off his line and lost possession, but his blushes were spared when the lineman flagged for off-side against Inih Effiong.

The scary moment was followed by another Dagenham attack which finished with Hessenthaler heading over.

Harriers finally cracked on 82 minutes when Eastman hammered home the winner at the back post following a corner.

Teams

Kidderminster: Dibble; Penny, Preston, Pearce (Lambert, 65), Richards; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Brown; Robinson (McLean, 78|), Hobson, Tollitt (McDonagh, 84); Morgan-Smith. Subs not used: McNally, Lissimore.

Dagenham & Redbridge, Justham; Hare, Johnson, Tavares, Eastman, Hessenthaler, Vincent (Longe-King, 86), Rees (Phipps, 65), Effiong, Weston, Kendall (Ling, 83). Subs not used: Francis-Clark, Appiah-Forson.

Referee: John Mulligan.

Attendance: 2,420 (112 away fans).