Russ Penn disappointed as Kidderminster Harriers bow out of FA Cup

Bailey Hobson opened the scoring for Kiddy in the 44th minute only for Josh Earl’s glancing header to send Fleetwood in at the break on level terms.

Earl then turned provider when Shaun Rooney made a late run into the box to head a clipped cross beyond the reach of Christian Dibble.

Harriers failed to find an equaliser in the second half, and Penn admits that the timing of the goals sucked the life out of the game for his side.

“I am disappointed with the second half showing.

“When you are in the position that we are in, and we’re lacking a little bit of confidence, the least you can do is fight,” Penn said. “We didn’t show that.

“The moments and the timing of the goals has hurt today because it sapped the energy out of the whole crowd.

“One minute before half-time and one minute after. Those are the times when you need that little bit of luck in games to keep clean sheet just so we can continue to grow into the game.”