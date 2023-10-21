FC Halifax Town 2 Kidderminster Harriers 1 - Report

It was harsh justice for Kidderminster Harriers who dominated the first half only to fall behind to Alli’s 27th minute opener on his 50th appearance for the ‘Shaymen’.

Prior to that point the visitors had created a number of early chances and tested Sam Johnson in the home goal.

Johnson had already seen a Zak Brown shot fly narrowly wide in the opening minute, when he went down to save Bailey Hobson’s effort after three minutes.

Harriers were relentless, Ashley Hemmings again causing the defence problems but his effort flew wide with only seven minutes played.

Alex Penny was the next Harriers player to be thwarted by Johnson, his header tipped over by the home keeper.

Much against the run of play, Halifax drew first blood, Ryan Galvin’s cross was met by Alli and his header nestled in the back of the visitors net on 27 minutes.

Harriers responded with an Ashley Hemmings effort that beat Johnson but covering defenders cleared the ball off the goal-line, but the visitors deservedly levelled on 33 minutes.

Hemmings corner made its way to Zak Brown whose effort crashed against the Halifax crossbar and Amari Morgan-Smith reacted quickest to fire home the rebound to make the scoreline 1-1.

Just before the interval the lively Brown created another opening but Keane blocked the midfielder’s effort with the ball deflecting into the arms of Sam Johnson.

Halifax’s players were subjected to howls of derision from the home supporters as they left the field at the interval and Max Wright struck an ambitious 25 yard effort wide of Christian Dibble’s goal four minutes after the break as a sign of intent.

Harrier’s gifted the home side a second goal on 52 minutes, a mistake by Sammy Robinson saw Millenic Alli take full advantage to restore the home side’s lead leaving the visitors to attempt another fightback.

Johnson was equal to anything Harriers could throw at him, going full length to tip over a 73rd minute effort from Brown, but he saved his best to deny Bailey Hobson, beating away a fierce drive as the game went into time added on.

Harriers captain Kristian Pearce, miskicked seven yards out and in the ensuing melee, substitute Kieran Phillips saw his goalbound strike blocked by some frantic home defending as the ‘Shaymen’ held out to record their first home win since the opening day of the campaign.

FC Halifax Town: Johnson, Keane, Galvin, Senior, Stott, Thompson-Summers, Hunter, Cosgrave, Hoti (Evans 57), Alli, Wright (Olowabori 84). Subs: Iwobi, Wilson, Chikokwa.