Kidderminster Harriers 1 Wealdstone 0 - Report

Kiddy win

Their last-gasp victory ended a run of four draws and three defeats at Aggborough.

It was manager Russ Penn’s lowly side’s second win within a week following their well earned 1-0 triumph at Dorking Wanderers the previous Tuesday.

Kidderminster were unchanged from the team which ended a run of 11 league matches without a win by downing Dorking at Meadowbank Stadium.

Still on the lengthy injury list are Matt Preston, Reiss McNally, Nat Knight-Percival, Jack Lambert and Shane Byrne.

Harriers, meeting Wealdstone for the first time since 1988, made a positive start and a determined 40 yard run by Sammy Robinson cut through the visitors’ defence, but his low cross into the danger zone was smothered by goalkeeper Jed Ward.

A few minutes later diving Ward did well to push away a fierce drive by Morgan-Smith with the ball going out for a fruitless corner.

At the other end Micah Obiero tried his luck from distance with a shot which went wide before the hosts regained control with a raid which led to Morgan-Smith having a deflected shot gathered by Ward.

Harriers suffered a blow on 38 minutes when Joe Leesley went off injured and was replaced by Ashley Hemmings, who rapidly tested the Wealdstone rear-guard with a darting run which almost led to a breakthough.

The hosts were heavily indebted to goalkeeper Christian Dibble in the early stages the second half when he pulled off a tremendous double save to keep out shots from Tarryn Allarakhia and former Aggborough loanee Tahvon Campbell.

Man-of-the-match Dibble was also needed again to save from Jadyn Munde-Smith during a spell of pressure which also produced unproductive corners.

Harriers set about trying to regain their composure, but the Stones looked more threatening than they did throughout the first period.

Hemmings worked his way into a shooting position on 73 minutes, but his low effort was pushed around the post by Ward for a corner which came to nothing.

Barry Maguire fired wide from close range following a Hemmings corner in the closing stages before Harriers grabbed their vital goal when Morgan-Smith finished off a knocked down free kick from Robinson three minutes into stoppage time.

Kidderminster: Dibble; Robinson, Pearce, Penny, Richards; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Maguire; Leesley (Hemmings, 38), Hobson, McDonagh (Brown, 60); Morgan-Smith. Subs not used: Phillips, Lissimore, Hall.

Wealdstone: Ward, Cook, Barker, Allarakhia (Kretzschmar, 81), Ferguson, Obiero (Dyer, 63), Smith, Bowen, Mundle-Smith, Adarkwa (Clayden, 46), Campbell. Subs not used: Barrett, Abdulmalik.

Referee: Wayne Cartmel.