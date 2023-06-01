Kidderminster Harriers duo agree new deals following promotion

Nathaniel Knight-Percival

The duo have both agreed new one-year deals at Aggborough, having played key roles in the club’s promotion back to the top-flight of non-league.

Byrne said: “There was absolutely no doubt for me. It is the only place I want to be, especially after promotion and everything that happened.

“The away support and home support we received all year, there was no doubt. I never even thought about looking at any other club.

“The gaffer was ringing up and I said: ‘You don’t have to worry about me. Deal with other players and give me a call in a few days and we will get it sorted’.

“It’s a new league, a new challenge for all of us. The club is firmly back where we all believe it belongs.

“The main objective for any team which gets promoted is to stay in the league but we are aiming high.”