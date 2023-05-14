Russ Penn emotional following Kidderminster Harriers promotion

Kidderminter Harriers score

Yesterday’s 2-0 National League North play-off final win at Brackley Town sealed Harriers’ return to the National League Premier after a seven-year absence.

Penn’s team sat in the bottom half of the table as recently as April 1 before winning nine matches in a row for the most unexpected of triumphs.

Penn said: “We are a club on the up and we got what we deserved. To be honest, I don’t want to talk about football. I am absolutely exhausted. I just want to have a good drink and savour this moment.

“I never got promoted as a player, never won anything as a player. What we have done in these past two years has been mind-boggling.

“My Mrs has just text me asking if I can do the school run tomorrow. I’ve replied with a question mark. I think I might walk them to school!”

Former Wolves and Walsall forward Ashley Hemmings scored both goals as Harriers triumphed in Northamptonshire.

Penn said: “I can’t remember a lot of the game to be honest. It is a bit surreal. People are telling me we controlled it but it didn’t feel like that.