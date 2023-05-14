Russ Penn emotional following Kidderminster Harriers promotion

Yesterday’s 2-0 National League North play-off final win at Brackley Town sealed Harriers’ return to the National League Premier after a seven-year absence.
Penn’s team sat in the bottom half of the table as recently as April 1 before winning nine matches in a row for the most unexpected of triumphs.
Penn said: “We are a club on the up and we got what we deserved. To be honest, I don’t want to talk about football. I am absolutely exhausted. I just want to have a good drink and savour this moment.
“I never got promoted as a player, never won anything as a player. What we have done in these past two years has been mind-boggling.
“My Mrs has just text me asking if I can do the school run tomorrow. I’ve replied with a question mark. I think I might walk them to school!”
Former Wolves and Walsall forward Ashley Hemmings scored both goals as Harriers triumphed in Northamptonshire.
Penn said: “I can’t remember a lot of the game to be honest. It is a bit surreal. People are telling me we controlled it but it didn’t feel like that.
“I am delighted for the lads. We have played 55 matches this season and they have got fitter and fitter. I think that has shown the last few weeks.”