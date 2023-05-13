Kidderminster Harriers 'desperate' for promotion to National League

Russ Penn and assistant Jimmy O'Connor

The Harriers who’ve seen off Alfreton Town and King’s Lynn Town - both away from home - on their way to the final, have won each of their last eight games.

In what’ll be the club’s first play-off final, O’Connor expects a tough encounter against the Saints but is hopeful of success, expressing what promotion would mean to the club.

He said: “It would be huge. It’s well documented how big of a club Kidderminster Harriers are in non-league football.

“Everyone in our club is desperate to get back up that ladder.

“We’ve given ourselves an opportunity and that’s all it is at the moment, it’s one we’ve got to try and take.

“They’re known for being a strong team at their level. They’re always up there.

“They have a lot of experience in their team. It’ll be a huge test for us.

“Our last eight games have probably been cup finals in themselves, we’ve had to win every single one.