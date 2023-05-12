Kidderminster's Ashley Hemmings hailed after turning his season around

Harriers’ Ashley Hemmings

O’Connor revealed huge work has been put in behind the scenes by the 32-year-old after a poor start to the season, which has been finished with a flourish for the Harriers.

The forward and top-scorer has netted 13 goals all together this season – the latest coming in the 4-1 victory over King’s Lynn Town in the National League North play-off semi-final.

O’Connor hopes he will again play a big part in this Sunday’s play-off final against Brackley Town as the Harriers search for promotion.

The assistant manager said: “I think he would say himself, he was hugely disappointed in his own levels up until Christmas.

“He prides himself on goals, assists, his numbers and work-rate.

“There’s been a lot of work done on Ash from both parties with us as coaching staff but also from him as well.

“Credit to him. He’s changed his game up a little bit and been a lot more effective.

“I mirror what Russ said last week, I thought he was outstanding against King’s Lynn like the rest of the team and the subs that came on.”

O’Connor is ecstatic after eight wins in a row saw the club reach their first play-off final as they battle for promotion facing Gareth Dean’s Saints.

The assistant manager described the emotion after last weekend’s win which edged the Harriers one step closer to glory.

“We were absolutely delighted,” said O’Connor. “As a group, coaching staff and club, I think it was a performance which reflected how we’ve been playing over the last two to three months, up against a really good side who statistically were arguably the best team in the league, and just short of winning it.

“We looked hungry from the off, we had a bit of adversity in the game. We missed that penalty early on but our reaction to that was second to none.