Russ Penn’s in-form Kidderminster Harriers chasing a final showdown

Russell Penn

The Harriers visit Kings Lynn Town tomorrow for a semi-final clash after seeing off Alfreton Town in midweek, their first ever play-off win.

Penn’s side have lost just once in the last 13 games, including six victories on the bounce, to secure a play-off spot on the final day of the season.

The Harriers boss is hopeful of more success this weekend, although aware of the test against the Linnets – who fell just short of automatic promotion in second, two points adrift of Fylde.

On how it would feel to advance through Penn said: “It would mean everything in the world. Six weeks ago we were nowhere near it.

“I’m very proud with where we are now. The last three months have been excellent.

“We’re in title-winning form at the moment. It’s just a shame how the middle of the season was.

“But, everyone judges you on the end of the season. We set off to make the play-offs and challenge and we’re doing that now.

“They took the automatic promotion push all the way to the wire, so we’ve got to be right on it.

“We’ve won seven on the bounce to get to this position so we want to make it eight.”

Kidderminster have gone one better than last season already, having fallen at the quarter-final stage of the play-offs last time out. Penn’s side are full of belief and the boss hopes momentum can carry them over the line to their first ever play-off final.

“Confidence and momentum are big things, and we’ve definitely got that in abundance at the moment,” said Penn. “We’re churning out results and playing well, so the mood is as good as it could be.

“This is a big part of my football career and something I really want to be successful with.

“It’s for myself, the players, the fans, the chairman, we’re all in this together.”

The Harriers boss was full of praise for the fans and their support, hoping they’ll play their part again this weekend.