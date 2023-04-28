Jimmy O’Connor eager to extend Kidderminster’s season

Harriers assistant Jimmy O’Connor

The Harriers are unbeaten in their last eight league games with five wins in a row ahead of this weekend’s season finale at the Aggborough Stadium.

Fourth to 12th place is separated by just three points and eighth-placed Kidderminster are just a point off the play-off places. It’s all to play for and O’Connor hopes his side can clinch a spot, praising his side’s recent form.

He said: “We don’t want our season to end on Saturday, so we need to win the game.

“We’ve had a good run of games and been in a position where there’s no room or margin for error. Of late, at the crunch time, we’ve managed to string a few results together and it’s put us in a position to take it to the last day.

“We’re one of the number of teams who want to go out and get that place in the play-offs to keep it going. There’s excitement, I want us to do well. I just want us to perform how we have been over the last few weeks.

“If we can do that then we can beat any side in this division, that’s what I am certain of.”

O’Connor admitted that there will be some frustration should his side finish just outside the play-off places, saying there’s been lots of lessons learnt from the season.

“Obviously, we have our targets at the start of the season. We aim high and haven’t reached those levels so far,” said O’Connor. “What I will say are that the lessons me and Russell have learnt this season, the players and the club as a whole are vital moving forward.

“Come next season, I think we’ll be in a better place for the lessons that we’ve learnt.

“We’re disappointed with where we are and disappointed with how we’ve found ourselves in this position. We are where we are and it’s up to us to do something about it and hopefully we can continue the season after Saturday.”

However, 20th-placed Kettering won’t roll over for the Harriers, needing a win to secure their safety, and O’Connor is fully aware of the test.