Kidderminster Harriers 0 Alfreton Town 0 - Report

Kiddy draw

They had to settle for a share of the points in a game which was dominated by both defences.

The frustrating deadlock leaves Russ Penn’s mid-table side without a victory at home since January 31 when they triumphed 3-1 over struggling Blyth Spartans.

It was also their third draw on the bounce in a disappointing campaign which leaves them well adrift of the play-off places with six matches left to play.

Shot-shy Kidderminster, who drew 1-1 at Alfreton in early December, made one change from the side which was held to a 1-1 deadlock at Gloucester City the previous Saturday with Alex Penny returning from injury in place of Joe Foulkes.

On the bench was former Alfreton player Joe Leesley after a lengthy spell on the casualty list following a serious knee injury.

Defender Nat Knight-Percival was again ruled out due to suspension while injured on-loan striker Joe McGlynn will not play for Harriers again this season as he continues to have treatment at his parent club Burnley.

After an untidy opening period by both teams, the visitors forced the first corner of the match in the 13th minute, but it was safely plucked out of the air by unchallenged goalkeeper Christian Dibble.

Harriers responded a few minutes later with a corner of their own, but man-of-the-match Ashley Hemmings’ kick came to nothing.

Alfreton went close to breaking the deadlock in the 21st minute when a Danny Preston corner found unmarked Adam Lund whose header was expertly pushed around the post by the alert Dibble.

At the other end Dibble’s opposite number George Willis was called on to foil an effort from Penny before Ethan Freemantle and Caleb Richards were just unable to get the final touch to a teasing low cross by Hemmings.

The hosts, however, suffered an injury blow on 37 minutes when Freemantle was helped off and replaced by former Alfreton front-runner Amari Morgan-Smith.

The first half drew to a close with Hemmings unleashing a strong shot which was cleanly gathered by well positioned Willis who then did well to keep out a close range effort from Kristian Pearce. Reiss McNally followed up by hooking the loose ball over the bar before Morgan-Smith missed a golden opportunity by blasting over from a couple of yards out.

Harriers began the second period with an unproductive corner before Penny had a header go inches past the wrong side of the post.

Shortly after the hour mark Hemmings fired in a powerful drive which was well beaten away by Willis.

Both evenly matched sides continued to plug away, but were unable to break through with Harriers again struggling the find their goalscoring touch.

Kidderminster: Dibble; McNally, Pearce, Morrison; Penny, Richards; Byrne, Lissimore (Leesley, 84), Brown (Hall, 77); Hemmings, Freemantle (Morgan-Smith, 37). Subs not used: Palmer, Foulkes.

Alfreton: Willis; Clackstone, Teale (Smith, 46), Wiley, Preston; Cantrill, Lund, Rhead, Thewlis (Southwell, 79), Ceesay; Branson (Hobson, 75). Subs not used: Askew, Denton.

Referee: Harry Warner.