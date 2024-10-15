Hednesford Town head north in bid to keep FA Cup dream alive

After a 1-1 draw on Saturday at Keys Park, the Pitmen make the lengthy trip to the North-East for a fourth qualifying round replay.

Hednesford frontman Rob Stevenson cancelled out Tyrelle Newton’s opener for the Tynesiders at the weekend, in front of 2,669 supporters and live on the BBC.

Boss Steve King said his Pitmen side should have won and progressed in the competition on Saturday, and expects a tough trip to high-flying Gateshead of the National League this evening.

“They are devastating at home,” said King about the Tynesiders who have lost one league game at home so far this season. Them at home is a different proposition to us here (at Keys Park). I just feel those chances we missed, I hope they don’t come back to bite us.

“We’ve got to go again and then really get back on the horse for the league and get back up there.

“It’s going to be very tough. It’s a long way and a stadium that’s very cold.”

Hednesford are no strangers to progressing in the FA Cup by a replay this season. They’ve beaten Rugby Town and Shifnal by a second meeting during the last two stages of the competition.

Moreover, King has experience taking sides far in the cup, having led Macclesfield to the fourth round, for the first time in their history, during 2013.

The Pitmen boss saw plenty of positives from his side’s performance against Gateshead last Saturday, saying he was “immensely proud” of their efforts.

Asked if it ranked as one of the best performances so far this season, King said: “Yes, as far as commitment levels go. It’s been good.

“But, we’ve had other games where we have won by four, five or six.

”But, when you talk about quality of the opposition, like them (Gateshead), the way they move, they are a fantastic football team. But we should’ve beaten them.”

n Rushall Olympic will also be looking to secure their place in the first round proper of the tournament tonight.

They travel to Peterborough Sports following a 1-1 draw at Dales Lane on Saturday hoping to reach the first round for the first time in their history.