Hednesford Town aiming to climb league after their heroics

The Pitmen will hope to continue their winning FA Cup form in a return to league action tomorrow, visiting top-of-the-table Widnes.

Hednesford defied all the odds to beat National League side Gateshead on Tuesday night and reach the first round of the competition for the first time in 11 years.

However, success in the Cup has left the Pitmen behind in their domestic competition as they sit just two places above the league relegation zone, but four matches behind tomorrow’s tough opponents.

“Our league games have been affected by it (FA Cup),” said boss King. “We can’t do anything about that, it is what it is.

“The more you progress in a tournament, the more it knocks your league programme back.

“We’ve got several games in hand, and I know they’re not points in the bag, and if we can get a couple of wins then it will shoot us back up the league within the top five.

“We know what our objective is from the start of the season, that hasn’t changed. It’s just been a distraction so far the FA Cup.

“It’s put the league on a bit of a back burner but now we can get back in the saddle and go back into those league games.”

King, who travels from his home in Eastbourne for each match, has certainly put in a hefty amount of miles this week with the Pitmen’s visit to Gateshead and trip to the north-west tomorrow.

The Pitmen boss spoke of his commitment to the club, saying he was “all in”.

Widnes, meanwhile, announced a new policy for under-16 supporters attending matches at their stadium yesterday (October 17) that comes into effect for tomorrow’s clash with Hednesford.

A statement said: “Widnes Football Club can confirm that all under-16s attending home matches will now need to be accompanied by a responsible adult to gain entry to the DCBL Stadium.

“This is due to serious anti-social behaviour that took place after our previous home game. This policy will be implemented immediately, starting with our home NPL West fixture against Hednesford Town.”

Elsewhere, Stafford Rangers welcome Atherton Collieries while Chasetown entertain Mossley.

In the Northern One Midlands, Sporting Khalsa go to AFC Rushden & Diamonds, Darlaston Town host Sutton Coldfield Town, Lye Town travel to Loughborough Students and Walsall Wood welcome Bedworth United.