Widnes 2 Hednesford 3 - Report

A flurry of chances followed thereafter, with Widnes notably hitting the post on 15 minutes, though it wasn’t until two minutes before the interval when the visitors’ advantage was extended.

It was the same combination again, albeit in differing circumstances, as McHale put the ball on a plate for Trickett-Smith to slot his second.

There would be a starring moment for the two-goal provider, as McHale slalomed through the wiltering Widnes defence to notch Town’s third four minutes into the restart.

But if King or the travelling faithful believed that was the game done and dusted, the hosts had a trick or two up their sleeve to suggest otherwise.

Pulling goals back through Dom McGiveron and Sharif Deans in quick-fire fashion in the 63rd and 64th minutes, the Pitmen were ultimately able to hold out despite considerable pressure from the hosts.