Pitmen and Pics revelling in magic of the FA Cup

After both drawing 1-1 against their fourth qualifying round opponents last Saturday, the Midlands sides enjoyed success during their lengthy trips away from home on Tuesday night.

Steve King’s Pitmen, the lowest ranked side still in the competition, beat all odds to claim an emphatic 3-1 win against Gateshead of the National League and progress into the first round for the first time in 11 years.

Meanwhile, the Pics progressed to the next stage of the competition for the first time in their history, beating Peterborough Sports 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw.

Adam Stevens’ National League North side will face Accrington Stanley of League Two in the first round, which the manager is extremely excited for.

“To have a home tie on your own patch, it’s what FA Cup dreams are made of,” said Stevens.

“Against Accrington as well, who are a team from a proper working class town, and a League Two club, I’m looking forward to it.

“We will go down as big underdogs, but you know what it’s something for us to embrace and enjoy the challenge.

“For clubs like ourselves to make it to these levels is fantastic.

“We’re a small club at National League North level, and now we’re in with the big boys. It doesn’t get much better than that.”

Hednesford Town may fancy their chances of progressing even further in the competition after learning their first round opponents will be Gainsborough Trinity of the Northern Premier League – one level above the Pitmen.

Steve King is no stranger to FA Cup runs after leading Macclesfield to the fourth round, and was over the moon with his side’s performance on Tuesday that saw Jack Bearne, Rob Stevenson and Sion Spence on the scoresheet.

The Hednesford boss, who travels from his home in Eastbourne for each match and training session, said: “They were incredible. It was amazing. Nobody gave us a chance really, apart from our belief.

“Gateshead are a fantastic team and their home form was ridiculous. But we had to stick to a gameplan.

“We knew they were going to have more ball than us. We just had to be disciplined.

“The boys executed it.

“I’m extremely proud. It’s a team effort, from everybody.

“I’d be here all day if announced everyone, but the whole club has a togetherness and is coming together.

“I know the club has been around a long time but it feels like a new dawn, a new era.

“It’s a new time and to be in the job for four months and do what we’ve done within this competition.

“I’m immensely proud of that and everybody who is connected.”