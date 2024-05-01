Hednesford on hunt for new boss as Paul Moore departs

The Pitmen had lost four of their last five league matches, drawing the other, which ultimately led to Moore being relieved of his duties.

Moore was appointed in late February, taking over from former manager Harry Harris, to help the club with their ambition of staying in step four of the non-league pyramid.

While Moore guided Hednesford to an unbeaten league run during March, he was unable to avoid relegation.

In his last game in charge, Moore’s men suffered defeat at home against fourth-placed Bootle.

The club finished 19th in the league, losing 20 games and conceding 68 goals in 38 matches this season.

With the season reaching its conclusion, new owners Craig and Amanda Gwilt decided against renewing Moore’s contract.

Ronnie Green and Seydou Bamba, who formed part of the coaching set-up, will also be departing the club.

In an official statement, the club thanked Moore, Green and Bamba for their hard work at Keys Park and wished them well for their future endeavours.

The club have now begun their search for a new management team.