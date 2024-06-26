Hednesford Town reunite goalscoring duo at Keys Park

Trickett-Smith arrived from Leek Town earlier this month and Hednesford have now poached fellow Leek attacker Stevenson – after the pair managed 50 goals between them last season.

Stevenson has played 307 times for Leek since arriving in 2016 and was recently crowned the league player of the season, fans’ player of the season and the golden boot winner with 21 league goals, notching 26 in all competitions, before making the switch to the Pitmen.

The forward was being tracked by several clubs and had a number of options, but chose south Staffordshire as his next destination after previously turning out for Market Drayton Town, Belper Town and Stafford Rangers.”

Hednesford manager Steve King said: “This is a very good signing getting Rob to the club.

“Both him and Dan produced almost 50 goals between them at Leek Town last season and the chemistry they bring is invaluable and we are delighted to have got the deal done.

“Rob’s goal scoring record as well as his all round style of play was something I wanted to bring into the club. Rob was much sought after, we have had to work extremely hard to get this one over the line and I am delighted that he is here as a Hednesford Town player.”