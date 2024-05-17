Great news for Hednesford Town following non-league pyramid confirmation

The Pitmen will remain at step four of the non-league pyramid after the reprieve was confirmed yesterday by the FA, playing in Northern One West alongside their two big Staffordshire rivals, with Rangers relegated last term from the Northern Premier.

“The uncertainty has now been put to bed and we can look forward to the new season” said Pitmen chairman Craig Gwilt.

Elsewhere, Rushall Olympic and Kidderminster Harriers will provide local opposition for one another in the National League North. Rushall survived relegation from the division last season while Harriers were relegated from the National League in their penultimate fixture.

Boss Phil Brown will look to rebuild after signing a new two-year deal at Aggborough.

Stourbridge and Halesowen stay in Southern Central Premier. Newly-promoted Darlaston Town, who went up from the Midland Premier last season after beating Lichfield City in a play-off, join Lye Town, Walsall Wood and Sporting Khalsa in Northern One Midlands.

Brocton are promoted to the Midland Premier and Wolves Sporting replace them in North West Counties Division One South