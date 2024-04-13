Hednesford Town 0-3 Avro - Report

Any chance of a second half fightback from the Pitmen was effectively over in the 54th minute when a well placed Avro freekick was headed home, again at the far post, this time by James Dwyer. The Pitmen appeared to have the stuffing knocked out of them and were unable to offer much in terms of a comeback as Avro played out the rest of the game. A couple of corners came to nothing, before Jake Jervis went down just inside the box, however nothing was given by the referee. Jervis had another shot saved by Grant Shenton before Jack Kelly saw his freekick tipped over the bar by the Avro keeper. The game ended in a disappointing 3-0 loss for the Pitmen, which made their hopes of league survival seem further in the distance.

Hednesford Town; R Williams, McQuilkin, Kelly, M Williams, Griffiths, Thorley (Bailey 65), Verma, Moke, Delfouneso (Barnes-Homer 26), Gwilt (Farmer 83), Jervis. Subs not used; Berks, Morley.

Avro; Shenton, Thiam, Fitzpatrick, Cotterell, Dwyer, Havern, Kershaw, Rother (McKnight 21), Gomes, Ellis (Smalley 69), Grewal (Crothers 49). Subs not used; Rathbone, Woods.