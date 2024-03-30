Hednesford Town 3-0 Witton Albion - Report

Following the week's rainfall, the game was played on a heavy pitch and there was little on offer in terms of quality in the first half from either team, although the workrate of either side could not be faulted. Corners were exchanged before Elliott Rokka fired a freekick narrowly over the bar for Witton Albion. James McQuilkin made a dangerous run and cross for the Pitmen, however his cross was unfortunately deflected behind for a goal kick. Witton had a shout for a penalty when Tom Pope collided with Pitmen stopper Ryan Brown however the offside flag had already been raised.

The second half continued in a similar vein to the first, Brown made a save just on the right side of the line from a wayward back header from Josh Endall, before Endall headed off the goal line in the 67th minute. The game hinged on two key substitutions from the Pitmen, firstly Matthew Barnes-Homer on his debut got on the end of a cross from the right wing and headed the ball underneath Danny Roberts to give the home side the lead in the 70th minute. The Pitmen took control of midfield with another debutant substitute Junior Brown having a considerable influence. Jai Verma put the game beyond doubt in the 86th with a shot from the edge of the box that just beat Roberts to double the lead. Adriano Moke put the icing on the cake for the Pitmen capitalising on a weak pass by intercepting the ball and taking it around the keeper before slotting into an empty net to make the final score 3-0.

Hednesford Town; R Brown, McQuilkin, Kelly, Thorley (Delfouneso 88), Griffiths, Endall, Verma, Moke, Bailey (Barnes-Homer 58), Farmer (J Brown 78), Jervis. Subs not used; Berks, Edwards.

Witton Albion; Roberts, Koral, Jackson, Harrison, Lowton, Fogerty (Hughes 53), Lawrie (Hitchcox 72), Newell, Pope, Duckworth (Hughes 53), Rokka. Subs not used; Williams, Kennerley.