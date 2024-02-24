Runcorn 3 Hednesford 0 - Report

The first chance fell to the home sideafter ten minutes when Will Saxon had a shot cleared off the line by Mike McGrath. Jake Jervis had a couple of half chances for the Pitmen before Runcorn began to dominate the game. Oliver Molloy went close with a headed before Mackenzie O'Neill forced the first of many saves from Kieran Boucher. Runcorn took the lead in the 26th minute when Anthony Kay headed home from a corner to give the Linnets a deserved advantage in the first half.

The second half was a few minutes old when O'Neill doubled the Linnets lead with a driven finish that left Boucher with no chance of saving. James McQuilkin forced a save from Bayleigh Passant in goal for Runcorn. Boucher made a double save, firstly denying Saxon before preventing O'Neill scoring with the follow up. Any chance of a Pitmen comeback was over in the 65th minute when Runcorn broke upfield from a corner, Jack Kelly was left with little option other than to hack down the advancing Kieran Knapper and was duly dismissed. Further heroics from Boucher, including another double save, kept the score line down as the Linnets out played Hednesford. Molloy did eventually beat Boucher when he poked home a third goal in the 89th minute.

Runcorn Linnets; Passant, Barratt, Short, Welsh, O'Mahony, Kay, Knapper, Doyle, Molloy (Byrne 90), Saxon (Moseley 80), O'Neill (Brooke 74). Subs not used; Wylie, Roberts.

Hednesford Town; Boucher, Rowe, Kelly, McGrath, Endall, Ali, Verma, McQuilkin (Edwards 90), Thompson (Thorley 75), Delfouneso (Griffiths 69), Subs not used Morley, Mendez-Jones.