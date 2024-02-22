Hednesford Town appoint Paul Moore as head coach

Moore has been appointed the Pitmen's new head coach, having guided Newcastle Town to safety last season with just three games to go.

He has a little longer at Keys Park to secure their step four status for another season, getting to work at Runcorn Linnets on Saturday.

“I have over 18 years of experience of managing at this level and above and saved Newcastle Town last season with only three games in which to do it," said Moore. "I have won the league with Colwyn Bay and with Warrington Town – I am excited about the future at Hednesford Town and can’t wait to get started.”

The experienced boss – who has also managed Leek Town, Clitheroe and Congleton Town – takes over from Harry Harris, who was sacked last weekend.

He is joined by Martin Hunter and Paul McKiernan, who will make up the backroom coaching staff, while Adam Paget remains the club’s sports therapist.

A statement from the Pitmen read: “We believe that with Paul at the helm we will be able to overcome the difficulties that we are currently experiencing.

"Paul is very experienced at this level – he has shared his knowledge and ideas of how we can get out of the situation we find ourselves in.

"Paul has a track record of success at non-league level and has enjoyed success in both the league and in cups.”