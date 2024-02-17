Hednesford 0 Mossley 1 - Report

A low key start to the game from both sides saw a couple of efforts from Alfie Belcher go high and wide for the visitors, before Michael McGrath shot wide for the Pitmen. The first real chance of the game did not arrive until the 33rd minute when Jack Kelly played a freekick into the area for the Pitmen with Sam Griffiths' header forcing a superb save from Finley Madigan. The Pitmen went close again in the 42nd minute this time when Ahmed Ali headed a corner over the crossbar.

The second half began in a similar fashion to the first with both teams seemingly sitting back and not creating any chances. Jai Verma caused a few difficulties for the visiting defence with some lively runs but to no avail. Belcher found himself in space in the box for the visitors , but was thwarted by an excellent tackle from Callam Mendez-Jones. Mossley introduced Keaton Mulvey from the bench in the 63rd minute, who would go on to have a short but meaningful cameo. Firstly he was booked for a foul on Dan Gyasi, before scoring what would prove to be the winner with a low shot from the left past Kieran Boucher. Mulvey's afternoon ended in the 80th minute when he kicked the ball away, earning himself a second yellow card. During six minutes of added time the Pitmen twice went close to securing an equaliser, firstly Nathan Delfouneso saw a header tipped over the bar by Madigan before Verma shot narrowly over the bar.

Hednesford Town; Boucher, Griffiths, Kelly, Thorley (Reid 66), Mendez-Jones, McGrath, Verma, Ali (Endall 59), Delfouneso, Gyasi, Martin (McQuilkin 59). Subs not used; Thompson, Brown.

Mossley; Madigan, Grundy, Holden, Shepherd, Lees, Barlow, Hickman, Darby (Mulvey 63), Iwobi (Adetiloye 79), Belcher, Berry (Crawford 23). Subs not used; Dickin, Sherratt.