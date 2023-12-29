Hednesford Town boss Harry Harris targeting winning start to new year

Harris’ side enjoyed a 3-2 win against Nantwich Town on Tuesday, which left them two points adrift of safety in the Northern One West standings.

The victory was their second in the last three games, and boss Harris hopes for a repeat performance on Monday at the Scholars.

“It’s a massive game,” said Harris. “After the Boxing Day win we can go into it a bit more relaxed and enjoy the occasion of the game.

“I think they’re expecting 2,000 there, which will be nice to experience. I think we’ve got players that can raise their game for these types of fixtures.

“Hopefully we can turn it on and if we’re on it, I’ve got full belief that we can win the game.

“It was nice to get that win on Boxing Day and I’ve said to the lads to not rest on beating Nantwich, we’ve got to go and look at the next one now and to try and put back-to-back victories together.

“I think if we do that a couple of times in the next six or seven games then we’ll be ok.”

The objective of securing safety remains for Harris since taking the reins at Keys Park in late-October, and the Hednesford boss has full belief in his players with new additions to the squad benefitting.

Harris said: “We’re going to give it everything we’ve got to get out of it. I’m quite confident, we’re not looking down, we’re looking up.

“We’re starting to look more of a team. There’s a lot more togetherness and team spirit.

“We’re a lot fitter and a lot more organised, and we’re adding players that have played at higher levels. That experience is going to come in handy, so we’re excited for the second half of the season.”

Meanwhile, tomorrow, in the National League, Kidderminster Harriers host Boreham Wood. In the National League North, Rushall Olympic entertain Tamworth, and in the Northern Premier League, Stafford Rangers travel to Matlock Town.

Elsewhere on Monday, in the Northern One Midlands, Sporting Khalsa welcome Boldmere St Michaels, while in the Southern Central Premier, Halesowen Town visit Alvechurch and Stourbridge host Redditch United.