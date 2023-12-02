Leek Town 3 Hednesford Town 0 - Report

The game was one of only two games to survive the cold snap, giving the Pitmen the chance to get out of the bottom two.

An evenly contested first half saw the home side dominate in terms of possession without being able to create many clear cut chances against a well set up and organised Hednesford team. The home side had a decent chance when Rob Stevenson found space in the area however his shot was high and wide with just Kieran Boucher to beat. Jai Verma caused problems down the left for the Leek Town defence and was able to send a couple of inviting crosses into the area. Both sides cancelled each other out in the first half and the game had the appearance of ending in a 0-0 draw.

Leek Town moved up a gear in the second half and the Pitmen were unable to find an adequate reply. Rob Stevenson broke the deadlock in the 54th minute placing a low drive past Boucher to give the home side the lead. The situation got worse in the 66th minute when Daniel Trickett-Smith found the net after a good combination with Stevenson. Verma continued to be a bright spot for the Pitmen as he worked well down the left hand side and frequently looked dangerous, however his work did not lead to a goal from the Pitmen. The game was over when a good move down the left from Leek Town played centre forward Thomas Carr into the area who slotted hoke in the 77th minute.

Leek Town; Visser, Buckley, Keenan, Green, Harrison, Watts (Ndene 56), Grocott, Reilly (Scully 82), Carr (Grice 78), Trickett-Smith, Stevenson. Subs not used; Asplin-Rowley, Avery,

Hednesford Town; Boucher, Yeomans, Kelly, Thorley, Sutton, Williams (May 86), Verma, McQuilkin (Sang 86), Niven, Thompson, Morley (Gwilt 63) subs not used; Griffiths, Brown.