Hednesford Town boss Harry Harris building confidence with his first victory

The Pitmen still sit bottom of Northern One West, but after their 3-1 win over eighth-placed Bootle, but cut the gap to safety to three points.

Harris said: “The confidence is building within the team and, as staff, our confidence in the lads is growing – so it’s good, but we’re still a work in progress and there’s still room for improvement.

“I’m pleased with how it’s going and I was confident that we could get off to a good start – but that’s all it is right now.”

Harris has been reshaping the squad since taking over – with his new signings including Kaden May and Jai Verma from his previous club, Walsall Wood.

He said: “Bringing in Jai and Kaden was a positive as I know what I will get from them.

“We needed to improve the squad and not only those two, but the lads who were here already have stepped up and the other new signings Callum Niven, Tom Armitage and Josh Endall have been great too.”

Hednesford next host Clitheroe on Saturday.