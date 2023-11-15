Hednesford Town in ‘advanced talks’ over sale of club and ground

A fee has been agreed for the sale of the stadium, still owned by former chairman Steve Price, while current chairman Hayden Dando had the club on the market for £1.

Dando – who saved the Pitmen from expulsion from the Northern Premier League with a last-minute rescue of the club in June – issued a warning that it is not yet a ‘done deal’ but regular communication is ongoing.

Dando said in a statement: “One of the biggest reasons we are in the position of someone interested in buying the club is because they can see the superb support this club has and the potential of Hednesford Town, their plans for the club are exciting and I believe could get this club back to where it it deserves to be.”

Former owner Price was in place for two decades but agreed a sale of the club in 2020.