Hednesford Town 0-2 Prescot Cables - Report

The Cables were in second place in the table prior to kick off, only being kept off the top spot by Clitheroe having a better goal difference of just two goals.

The Pitmen made a strong start in terms of possession but were undone in the 15th minute when home defender Lucas Yeomans sliced the ball into his own net while attempting a clearance. The Pitmen continued to dominate possession as the half continued but were unable to breakthrough a resolute Cables back line.

A half chance fell to new Pitmen signing James Spiers but the ball was claimed by Mitchell Allen in goal for the Cables. Joe Morley provided a great cross but James McQuilkin scuffed his shot as the Pitmen searched for an equaliser just before the half time break.

The Pitmen shuffled the pack after the break making three early substitutions but continued to struggle to break down Cables in the final third of the pitch.

A good move from the home side ended when substitute Joe Thompson shot high and wide. Fellow substitute Mikey Nelson broke away following a Cables corner , the move was ended when Jack Goodwin brought Nelson down earning himself a yellow card. Tom Thorley forced a save from Allen as the Pitmen fought to get back in the game.

Despite throwing defender Richie Sutton up front the equaliser was not forthcoming. The game was over in the 89th minute when John Murphy dispossessed Ryan Brown and found the back of the net to make the final score 2-0 to Prescot Cables.

Hednesford Town; Brown, Yeomans, Armitage, Thorley, Griffiths, Sutton, McQuilkin, Martin (Nelson 45), Spiers, Abbey (Thompson 54), Morley (May 5. Subs not used; Williams, Niven.

Prescot Cables; Allen, McNally, Devine, Donaldson, Hollet, Smith, Goodwin, Foley, Murphy (Owens 90), O'Halleron (Devine 66), Sambor (Pritchard 78) Subs not used; Koehler, McMahon.