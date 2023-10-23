Hednesford Town sack player-manager Danny Glover

Danny Glover

Assistant manager Dan Crane will also leave the club along with the remaining members of the coaching staff.

Hednesford lost 2-1 at City of Liverpool on Saturday and have collected just one win from 12 games.

Glover leaves Hednesford with them sitting at the foot of the Northern Premier League Division One West.

The Pitmen will make an announcement regarding Glover’s successor in due course.

Club chairman Hayden Dando revealed in a statement: “This was one of the most difficult conversations I have ever had in football, as Danny Glover is not only someone I think a lot of.

“But he is someone who this football club owes a great deal of gratitude to for sticking with us during the most difficult time in the club’s history during the summer.

“Ultimately football is a results game and I get that hence the decision as the results haven’t been there unfortunately.

“I want to put on the record that I firmly believe Danny Glover will be a top manager but it just hasn’t worked out on this occasion.