Hednesford undone by late double as Motors hit back

The Pitmen had led 2-1 but then had Lucas Yeomans sent off with the hosts cashing in late on.

A busy opening saw both Max Dixon and Danny Glover have close range shots blocked before Joe Thompson had an effort which went narrowly wide.

Ryan Brown made a couple of saves as the home side threatened but the Pitmen struck first when Glover made space for himself to strike the ball past Alex Hughes in the 13th minute.

A goalline clearance and another save from Brown preserved the visitors’ advantage as Motors turned up the pressure after the goal. As the half continued, Motors dominated possession with a series of attacks and corners as the Pitmen rode their luck. But Conor Harwood bundled the ball home to equalise in the 43rd minute.

The Pitmen regained their lead within two minutes of the restart when Glover set up Demetri Brown to slot home. A pivotal moment came just past the hour mark when defender Yeomans was shown a second yellow card.

The Pitmen withstood the pressure until the 82nd minute when Thomas Mitchell netted.

Worse was to follow three minutes later when Jordan Deer to bagged the winning goal.

Vauxhall Motors; Hughes, Goldbourne (Brandon 66), Hughes, Dufton-Kelly, Mitchell, Wynne, Buckley, Holmes, Buckley, Deer (Rigby 93), Harwood (Beuamont 91). Subs not used; James, Moscrop