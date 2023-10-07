Hednesford Town 1-1 Runcorn Linnets - Report

Hednesford draw

Before kick off the Linnets were sitting in mid table in 10th place in the league with 10 points from six games. In comparison The Pitmen were in 18th place just a point above the relegation places with five points from nine games.

An evenly contested opening thirty minutes saw the Linnets go close from an early corner before Joe Morley sent an inviting cross to the far post that was claimed by visiting goalkeeper Bayleigh Passant. Max Dixon created a good opening for the Pitmen before shooting wide, Joe Thompson had a close range shot through a crowded box saved by Passant as the Pitmen sought to maximise home advantage.

Danny Glover and Tom Thorley combined well to create a chance for Dixon who saw his shot saved by Passant, in what proved to be the best chance of a goalless first half.

An eventful second half began with Ryan Brooke missing a sitter at the far post for the visitors, heading wide with the goalmouth begging. On the hour substitute Demetri Brown looked like he had given the Pitmen a headed lead, but saw his effort chalked off due to an offside flag.

Linnets took the lead in the 72nd minute when Lewis Doyle's shot was parried by Ryan Brown, Adam Moseley was on hand to tuck away the rebound. Three minutes later player manager Danny Glover's thunderous shot flew past Bayleigh Passant to give the home side a well deserved equaliser. Reinaldo Forbes forced a smart save from Passant before Glover sent a shot over the crossbar as the Pitmen fought for a winner. The drama continued deep into stoppage time when Michael Williams was dismissed for the Pitmen and Linnet's Brooke was booked following an altercation while lining up for a freekick. In the end the spoils were shared in an evenly contested and entertaining game.

Hednesford Town; R Brown, Yeomans, Kelly (Williams 82), Thorley, Sutton, Griffiths, Morley, Thompson, Glover, Mayemba (Brown 55), Dixon (Forbes 68). Subs not used; D Brown, Richards

Runcorn Linnets; Passant, Barratt, Gumbs, Welsh, Hagan, Wylie, Saxon, Lynch (Gibson 61), Brooke, Doyle, Moseley. Subs not used; Short, Roberts, Perry