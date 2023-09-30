Mossley 1-0 Hednesford Town - Report

The Pitmen tried to battle back into the game as Mossley largely controlled the game possession wise. The lively Camara hit the post for Mossley before the Pitmen were able to create a series of half chances. Danny Glover and Joe Thompson saw close range shots charged down, before Michael Williams fired high and wide from distance. Just before half time Glover had another goal bound shot that was deflected behind for a corner as the home side took a goal lead into the break.

The difficult conditions at a very rainy Seel Park continued in the second half with an improved performance from the Pitmen. However, Hednesford managed to only create half chances against a strong and composed Mossley side. The home side hit the woodwork for a second time and despite their larger share of possession were unable to extend their lead. Reinaldo Forbes threatened down the left for the Pitmen and produced some useful crosses that Hednesford were unable to capitalise on. Substitute Max Dixon forced a save from Mossley goalkeeper Chris Thompson, while Danny Glover shot just wide after a good move from the Pitmen. Ultimately the game ended in another defeat for the luckless Pitmen on another frustrating afternoon.