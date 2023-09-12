Danny Glover pleads with supporters to stick with Hednesford Town

Danny Glover

Glover defended his players and tactics following fierce online criticism of the performance and start to the season.

The Pitmen, who travel to Witton Albion tonight, have won just one of their opening six matches in the Northern One West. It follows a summer which saw a proposed takeover collapse before a successful rescue by former chairman Hayden Dando.

Replying to criticism on the club’s official Facebook page, Glover posted a 750-word message in which he acknowledged mistakes but pointed to a lengthy injury list while vowing to get things right.

He wrote: “I’ve made mistakes this season and I’m willing to accept that and try to put that right, I’ve never once said this was going to be easy but I can tell you I give everything I possibly can for this club to be successful.

“It means just as much to me as it does to you and all I want is for us to be proud of the club again. Get it back to where it belongs. So I ask you to stick by us.

“I know it’s not easy but it’s not a quick fix we’re eight games in. Your support and positivity goes a long way and we will need you throughout the whole season even when you feel like giving up we need you to find a way to stick with it.

“If you give me time I will get this right, I know what it takes to succeed at this club.”

Glover brought himself off the bench at half-time with his team trailing 1-0, but was unable to inspire a reversal of fortunes as the Wood ran out comfortable winners.

On the online criticism, he wrote: “I’ve read every comment so far, some people may say that’s good some others may think I shouldn’t however I’m a firm believer in taking negative criticism along with those positive ones.

“Saturday was a tough one to take and I believe we beat ourselves. People suggest we have no game plan... incorrect.

“We started the better team and our plan was getting some joy, however we are so light on numbers at the moment that when Lewis Wright goes off injured it takes a whole reshuffle as we’re down to the bare bones.