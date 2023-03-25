Barwell 5 Hednesford Town 1 - Report

Hednesford loss

Barwell skipper Brady Hickey gave the home side an early lead finishing a cross into the area from former Hednesford player Shaquille Master. Jordan Graham broke through on goal for the Pitmen, forcing a great save from Andy Wycherley. Barwell had a goal chalked off for an offside before the lively Beck-Ray Enoru doubled the home advantage following a mistake from Harvey Portman.

Danger man Enoru picked up an injury and was replaced by Jahvan Davidson-Miller. A foul on Stanley Asomugha handed the Pitmen a lifeline back into the game. Kemy Agustien swung the freekick from the left into the danger zone allowing Graham to head past Wycherley to halve the defect in the 39th minute. The Pitmen were unable to capitalise on another Agustien freekick in time added on before the break, but could consider themselves lucky to be only one goal behind at half time.

Early in the second half, James McQuilkin won a free kick on the edge of the penalty area, which skipper Stephan Morley fired over the crossbar. Shaquille Master nearly went one better for Barwell striking the crossbar from 30 yards out.

Oli Basey was at fault as Barwell extended their lead, as he was second to the ball on the edge of the area allowing Layton Ndukwu to score into an empty net. Things got worse for the Pitmen stopper as Ndukwu lobbed him from 45 yards to make the score 4-1 as Barwell continued to put the Pitmen under pressure.

The pain continued for Hednesford when Shaq Master broke down the left hand side of the pitch squaring the ball for substitute Davidson-Miller who slotted home Barwell's fifth goal. Barwell were awarded a penalty, Hickey struck the spot kick against the crossbar, he was on hand to head home the rebound but the goal was disallowed as the game ended 5-1.

Barwell; Wycherley, Edwards, Bushaj (D Master 66), Brown-Hill, Hart, Ward, Enoru (Davidson-Miller 33), S Master (Nassunculo 81), Ndukwu, Hickey, Flanagan. Subs not used Freeman, Warren.