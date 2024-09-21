Hednesford Town 1 Chasetown 2 - Report

It was the visitors who opened the scoring on 14 minutes when Mitchell Clark thundered the ball into the roof of the net on 14 minutes.

It was all-square on the half-hour though when Manny Duku nodded home Dan Trickett-Smith's corner from the left.

The contest looked to be heading for penalties as the second half wore on, but a towering Butlin met Jack Lagnston’s corner into the area and headed past Hednesford keeper Jack Rose with eight minutes remaining.

There was almost a third for the Scholars when Langston left fly with a long-range volley which thumped against the post with Rose beaten.