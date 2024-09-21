Hednesford Town 1 Chasetown 2 - Report
Joey Butlin netted a late winner to guide Chasetown into the next round of the FA Trophy at the expense of local rivals Hednesford Town.
It was the visitors who opened the scoring on 14 minutes when Mitchell Clark thundered the ball into the roof of the net on 14 minutes.
It was all-square on the half-hour though when Manny Duku nodded home Dan Trickett-Smith's corner from the left.
The contest looked to be heading for penalties as the second half wore on, but a towering Butlin met Jack Lagnston’s corner into the area and headed past Hednesford keeper Jack Rose with eight minutes remaining.
There was almost a third for the Scholars when Langston left fly with a long-range volley which thumped against the post with Rose beaten.