Hednesford Town and Chasetown aim to raise game for derby clash

The Scholars return to Keys Park tomorrow for a tasty FA Trophy second qualifying round clash, and repeat of their Northern One West meeting in late-August.

Just five miles and a 10-minute car journey seperate the clubs and Mark Swann’s Scholars claimed a point through Jack Langston’s second-half strike last time out against Steve King’s Pitmen.

Chasetown then beat Grimsby Borough on penalties in their first qualifying round tie in the Trophy.

And, the Scholars boss says his side can take confidence from their result against Hednesford last month, but is wary of their rivals’ threat.

“I think every team in our league is an underdog to Hednesford with the finances they’ve got and the money that’s been well spent,” said Swann.

“We will go there confident from what we’ve seen of them and from ourselves.

“It’s going to be very tough, they’re a very good side But you never know, with a bit of luck on the day we could come away with a good result.

“I’ve said to the lads, these are the games you want to play in and be a part of.

“You couldn’t really get a bigger derby in the area.”

Chasetown travel to Keys Park in good form, having gone unbeaten in their last four league games.

Asked how great it would feel to come away with a derby day win, Swann added: “It would be great. It was nice coming away from there with a draw

“In the end we were probably unlucky to come away with a point.

“You’ve got to take confidence from it.

“We need to make sure we are nice and resilient. One thing they can do is go on and hurt you.”

Meanwhile, Hednesford boss Steve King has urged his side to improve on their previous performance against Chasetown and to continue their goalscoring record after netting four against Rugby Town in the FA Cup midweek.

Asked if he is expecting a close encounter, the Pitmen boss said: “Derby games are always like that.

“I didn’t think we played well, we didn’t deserve to win the game, but I don’t think we set any benchmark in any way.

“In a local derby you need to just give a better account of yourself.

“We’ve certainly got goals in us.”

Elsewhere, Walsall Wood welcome Cleethorpes Town while Sporting Khalsa host Nantwich Town.

In the Northern One West, Stafford Rangers travel to Mossley after a 3-1 loss midweek to Avro.

In the Northern One Midlands, Darlaston Town entertain AFC Rushden & Diamonds while, league rivals Lye Town go to Long Eaton United sitting bottom of the league table.

Lye manager Craig Nicholls believes his side will come good soon, saying: “I was under no illusions it would be a tough start, we probably would be happier with a couple more points.

“But, we’re a work in progress and a team that are learning on the job.

“It will take a little bit of time, but I don’t think we are miles away from getting that result.”