Chasetown land a juicy home tie in FA Trophy draw

They welcome well-supported Bromsgrove Sporting to the Scholars Ground next month in what could be a lively third qualifying round tie.

Mark Swann’s men progressed against the Pitmen on Saturday via a late Joey Butlin header to pocket £2,250 prize money as well as a share of the gate receipts.

Chasetown face higher-ranked Bromsgrove on October 5 with £2,450 available for the winners.

Step three Stourbridge and Halesowen Town enter the competition at this stage and the Glassboys have been handed a home draw.

Liam McDonald’s troops will host Matlock Town, who are rock-bottom of the same tiered Northern Premier.

The Yeltz head on the road to tackle familiar league rivals Redditch United, who edged an FA Cup qualifying tie 3-2 in August.

Other interest in the competition comes in the form of Sporting Khalsa, who will replay their second qualifying round tie with Nantwich tonight after it was rained off. The winner will host Harborough Town.