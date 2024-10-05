Chasetown 1 Bromsgrove Sporting 0 - Report

The Scholars continued to press, with an impressive passing move leading to a volley from O’Callaghan, only for Bromsgrove’s goalkeeper, Charlie Price, to make a routine save. Chasetown’s momentum kept building, and Jack Langston came close with a shot that sailed just wide, met by a volley from a fan behind the goal!

Bromsgrove responded with a counterattack, forcing Chasetown keeper Curtis Pond into action as he denied Charlie Wragg from close range. The visitors nearly found a breakthrough when Harry Crook’s audacious chip drifted just over the bar, leaving Bromsgrove frustrated.

After the break, Chasetown came out fighting. Kieron Fenton had an early chance with a speculative shot from distance, but it flew well over the bar. Bromsgrove were then awarded a penalty after a clumsy challenge from Dylan Thomas. Wragg stepped up to take the spot-kick, but Pond came to the Scholars’ rescue, producing a vital save down the middle to keep the score level.

The turning point came when Jack Langston, receiving the ball just outside the box, fired a powerful shot past Price’s gloves to give Chasetown the lead. Langston nearly doubled his tally minutes later with another long-range effort that clipped the roof of the net.

Pond continued his heroics, making a fingertip save to deny Kieron Cook as Bromsgrove pushed for an equaliser. Chasetown substitute Joe Thompson made an immediate impact, testing the Bromsgrove defence with a shot that was well blocked. In the dying moments, the Scholars were awarded a penalty, but Thompson’s effort agonisingly drifted wide of the post.

Despite the late scare, Chasetown held on for a deserved victory, securing their place in the next round. The Scholars’ grit and determination throughout the match were rewarded when the final whistle blew, sending the home crowd into celebration.