Chasetown 1 Bromsgrove Sporting 0 - Report
Chasetown secured their passage to the next round of the FA Trophy against Bromsgrove Sporting. In the early stages, Chasetown took control, asserting their dominance with fluid passing and aggressive forward play. A near miss came when Max Chimenes’ powerful header narrowly landed on the roof of the net.
The Scholars continued to press, with an impressive passing move leading to a volley from O’Callaghan, only for Bromsgrove’s goalkeeper, Charlie Price, to make a routine save. Chasetown’s momentum kept building, and Jack Langston came close with a shot that sailed just wide, met by a volley from a fan behind the goal!
Bromsgrove responded with a counterattack, forcing Chasetown keeper Curtis Pond into action as he denied Charlie Wragg from close range. The visitors nearly found a breakthrough when Harry Crook’s audacious chip drifted just over the bar, leaving Bromsgrove frustrated.
After the break, Chasetown came out fighting. Kieron Fenton had an early chance with a speculative shot from distance, but it flew well over the bar. Bromsgrove were then awarded a penalty after a clumsy challenge from Dylan Thomas. Wragg stepped up to take the spot-kick, but Pond came to the Scholars’ rescue, producing a vital save down the middle to keep the score level.
The turning point came when Jack Langston, receiving the ball just outside the box, fired a powerful shot past Price’s gloves to give Chasetown the lead. Langston nearly doubled his tally minutes later with another long-range effort that clipped the roof of the net.
Pond continued his heroics, making a fingertip save to deny Kieron Cook as Bromsgrove pushed for an equaliser. Chasetown substitute Joe Thompson made an immediate impact, testing the Bromsgrove defence with a shot that was well blocked. In the dying moments, the Scholars were awarded a penalty, but Thompson’s effort agonisingly drifted wide of the post.
Despite the late scare, Chasetown held on for a deserved victory, securing their place in the next round. The Scholars’ grit and determination throughout the match were rewarded when the final whistle blew, sending the home crowd into celebration.