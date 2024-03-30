Avro 0 Chasetown 2 - Report

Chasetown took the lead after 8 minutes when an Oli Hayward corner was headed back across goal into the path of Joe Dunne who netted his first Scholars goal from within the 6 yard box.

Avro had the ball in the net before half time, albeit flagged for offside.

Scholars striker Danny Glover warmed the keeper’s gloves at the start of the second half from just outside the penalty area.

Avro was reduced to ten men in the 55th minute when Geffry Ebhote was adjudged to have caught Glover with an elbow while challenging for the ball.

Glover added a deserved second in the 70th minute when he single handedly held off the home defence and eventually fired a left foot shot beyond Grant Shenton.

The hosts rarely threatened and Chasetown picked up their first clean sheet since 3rd February.