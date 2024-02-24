Chasetown 1 Widnes 1 - Report

It was thoroughly deserved when the deadlock was broken when Atherton crossed from the Chasetown left and Danny Glover dived in at the far post to head beyond Cameron Terry.

Widnes began a spell of putting the hosts under pressure before the Scholars almost scored a second when Jayden Campbell counter attacked running half the field before Terry saved comfortably.

The Atherton-Glover combination almost set up a second goal but Glover volleyed over the bar.

A Jack Langston free kick came to naught when Atherton was fouled, in a game short of really good quality chances.

In stoppage time, Widnes thought they had snatched a dramatic equaliser but referee Mr Collins disallowed the goal after discussion with his assistant.

Widnes then did equalise with almost the last kick of the game with Jack McGowan netting as he got on the end of a free kick.